Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 20, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 20 14 .588
Hudson Valley (Rays) 19 15 .559 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 19 15 .559 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 16 16 .500 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 21 13 .618
West Virginia (Pirates) 17 16 .515
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 17 17 .500 4
State College (Cardinals) 17 17 .500 4
Auburn (Nationals) 15 19 .441 6
Williamsport (Phillies) 9 24 .273 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 23 10 .697
Connecticut (Tigers) 16 19 .457 8
Vermont (Athletics) 14 20 .412
Tri-City (Astros) 12 20 .375 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 12, Lowell 3

Brooklyn 6, Connecticut 1

Tri-City 8, Vermont 5, 10 innings

Advertisement

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Aberdeen 11, Staten Island 0

Batavia 7, Mahoning Valley 2

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.