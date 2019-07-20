New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|20
|15
|.571
|½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|18
|16
|.529
|3½
|State College (Cardinals)
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|17
|18
|.486
|5
|Auburn (Nationals)
|15
|20
|.429
|7
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|9
|24
|.273
|12
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|23
|10
|.697
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|16
|19
|.457
|8
|Vermont (Athletics)
|14
|21
|.400
|10
|Tri-City (Astros)
|13
|20
|.394
|10
___
Hudson Valley 12, Lowell 3
Brooklyn 6, Connecticut 1
Tri-City 8, Vermont 5, 10 innings
West Virginia 8, Auburn 3
Aberdeen 11, Staten Island 0
Batavia 7, Mahoning Valley 2
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
