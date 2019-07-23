New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|20
|15
|.571
|1
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|20
|15
|.571
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|16
|19
|.457
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|19
|16
|.543
|3
|State College (Cardinals)
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|18
|19
|.486
|5
|Auburn (Nationals)
|15
|21
|.417
|7½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|10
|26
|.278
|12½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|17
|19
|.472
|7
|Vermont (Athletics)
|15
|22
|.405
|9½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|14
|21
|.400
|9½
___
Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
