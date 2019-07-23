New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Orioles) 22 15 .595 — Brooklyn (Mets) 20 15 .571 1 Hudson Valley (Rays) 20 15 .571 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 16 19 .457 5 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 23 14 .622 — West Virginia (Pirates) 19 16 .543 3 State College (Cardinals) 19 18 .514 4 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 18 19 .486 5 Auburn (Nationals) 15 21 .417 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 10 26 .278 12½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 23 11 .676 — Connecticut (Tigers) 17 19 .472 7 Vermont (Athletics) 15 22 .405 9½ Tri-City (Astros) 14 21 .400 9½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, delayed

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, ppd.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.