The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 23, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 22 15 .595
Brooklyn (Mets) 20 15 .571 1
Hudson Valley (Rays) 20 15 .571 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 16 19 .457 5
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 23 14 .622
West Virginia (Pirates) 19 16 .543 3
State College (Cardinals) 19 18 .514 4
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 18 19 .486 5
Auburn (Nationals) 15 21 .417
Williamsport (Phillies) 10 26 .278 12½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 23 11 .676
Connecticut (Tigers) 17 19 .472 7
Vermont (Athletics) 15 22 .405
Tri-City (Astros) 14 21 .400

___

Tuesday’s Games

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, delayed

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, ppd.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

