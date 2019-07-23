New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|21
|15
|.583
|1
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|17
|19
|.472
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|19
|17
|.528
|4
|State College (Cardinals)
|19
|19
|.500
|5
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|19
|19
|.500
|5
|Auburn (Nationals)
|15
|21
|.417
|8
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|10
|26
|.278
|13
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|17
|20
|.459
|7
|Tri-City (Astros)
|15
|21
|.417
|8½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|15
|23
|.395
|9½
___
Batavia 8, West Virginia 3
Tri-City 4, Brooklyn 1, 6 innings
Staten Island 3, Connecticut 2
Hudson Valley 12, Vermont 2
Mahoning Valley 4, State College 1
Auburn at Williamsport, ppd.
Aberdeen 9, Lowell 0
Staten Island at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD
Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
