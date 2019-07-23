Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
New York-Penn League

July 23, 2019
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 23 15 .605
Hudson Valley (Rays) 21 15 .583 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 20 16 .556 2
Staten Island (Yankees) 17 19 .472 5
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 24 14 .632
West Virginia (Pirates) 19 17 .528 4
State College (Cardinals) 19 19 .500 5
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 19 19 .500 5
Auburn (Nationals) 15 21 .417 8
Williamsport (Phillies) 10 26 .278 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 23 12 .657
Connecticut (Tigers) 17 20 .459 7
Tri-City (Astros) 15 21 .417
Vermont (Athletics) 15 23 .395

Tuesday’s Games

Batavia 8, West Virginia 3

Tri-City 4, Brooklyn 1, 6 innings

Staten Island 3, Connecticut 2

Hudson Valley 12, Vermont 2

Mahoning Valley 4, State College 1

Auburn at Williamsport, ppd.

Aberdeen 9, Lowell 0

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at Connecticut, 11:05 a.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 11:05 a.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

