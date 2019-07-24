New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|21
|16
|.568
|2
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|21
|16
|.568
|2
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|18
|19
|.486
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|20
|17
|.541
|3
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|20
|19
|.513
|4
|State College (Cardinals)
|19
|20
|.487
|5
|Auburn (Nationals)
|16
|22
|.421
|7½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|11
|27
|.289
|12½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|17
|21
|.447
|7
|Vermont (Athletics)
|16
|23
|.410
|8½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
Staten Island 3, Connecticut 1
Vermont 7, Hudson Valley 3
Auburn 3, Williamsport 1, 7 innings
Williamsport 7, Auburn 1, 7 innings
West Virginia 8, Batavia 2
Brooklyn 9, Tri-City 2
Mahoning Valley 2, State College 1
Aberdeen 4, Lowell 1
Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
