New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Orioles) 24 15 .615 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 21 16 .568 2 Brooklyn (Mets) 21 16 .568 2 Staten Island (Yankees) 18 19 .486 5 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 24 15 .615 — West Virginia (Pirates) 20 17 .541 3 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 20 19 .513 4 State College (Cardinals) 19 20 .487 5 Auburn (Nationals) 16 22 .421 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 11 27 .289 12½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 23 13 .639 — Connecticut (Tigers) 17 21 .447 7 Vermont (Athletics) 16 23 .410 8½ Tri-City (Astros) 15 22 .405 8½

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

