The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 25, 2019 10:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 24 16 .600
Brooklyn (Mets) 22 16 .579 1
Hudson Valley (Rays) 21 16 .568
Staten Island (Yankees) 19 19 .500 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 24 16 .600
West Virginia (Pirates) 21 17 .553 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 20 19 .513
State College (Cardinals) 19 20 .487
Auburn (Nationals) 16 23 .410
Williamsport (Phillies) 12 27 .308 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 24 13 .649
Connecticut (Tigers) 17 22 .436 8
Vermont (Athletics) 16 23 .410 9
Tri-City (Astros) 15 23 .395

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia 4, Batavia 3

Brooklyn 9, Tri-City 4

Staten Island 8, Connecticut 1

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport 6, Auburn 2

Lowell 4, Aberdeen 3

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

