New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Orioles) 24 16 .600 — Brooklyn (Mets) 22 16 .579 1 Hudson Valley (Rays) 21 16 .568 1½ Staten Island (Yankees) 19 19 .500 4 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 24 16 .600 — West Virginia (Pirates) 21 17 .553 2 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 20 20 .500 4 State College (Cardinals) 20 20 .500 4 Auburn (Nationals) 16 23 .410 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 12 27 .308 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 24 13 .649 — Connecticut (Tigers) 17 22 .436 8 Vermont (Athletics) 16 23 .410 9 Tri-City (Astros) 15 23 .395 9½

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia 4, Batavia 3

Brooklyn 9, Tri-City 4

Staten Island 8, Connecticut 1

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College 5, Mahoning Valley 2

Williamsport 6, Auburn 2

Lowell 4, Aberdeen 3

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

