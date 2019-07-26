Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 26, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 24 16 .600
Hudson Valley (Rays) 22 16 .579 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 22 16 .579 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 19 19 .500 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 24 16 .600
West Virginia (Pirates) 21 17 .553 2
State College (Cardinals) 20 20 .500 4
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 20 20 .500 4
Auburn (Nationals) 16 23 .410
Williamsport (Phillies) 12 27 .308 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 24 13 .649
Connecticut (Tigers) 17 22 .436 8
Vermont (Athletics) 16 24 .400
Tri-City (Astros) 15 23 .395

Friday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

