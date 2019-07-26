New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|19
|19
|.500
|4
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|21
|17
|.553
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|20
|20
|.500
|4
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|20
|20
|.500
|4
|Auburn (Nationals)
|16
|23
|.410
|7½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|12
|27
|.308
|11½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|17
|22
|.436
|8
|Vermont (Athletics)
|16
|24
|.400
|9½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|15
|23
|.395
|9½
___
Lowell at Staten Island, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.