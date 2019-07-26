New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Orioles) 24 16 .600 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 22 16 .579 1 Brooklyn (Mets) 22 16 .579 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 19 20 .487 4½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 24 16 .600 — West Virginia (Pirates) 21 17 .553 2 State College (Cardinals) 20 20 .500 4 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 20 20 .500 4 Auburn (Nationals) 16 23 .410 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 12 27 .308 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 25 13 .658 — Connecticut (Tigers) 17 22 .436 8½ Vermont (Athletics) 16 24 .400 10 Tri-City (Astros) 15 23 .395 10

___

Friday’s Games

Lowell 3, Staten Island 2, 7 innings

Lowell at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

