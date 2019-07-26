New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|19
|20
|.487
|4
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|21
|18
|.538
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|21
|20
|.512
|3
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|20
|20
|.500
|3½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|16
|23
|.410
|7
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|13
|27
|.325
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|17
|23
|.425
|9
|Tri-City (Astros)
|16
|23
|.410
|9½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|16
|25
|.390
|10½
___
Lowell 3, Staten Island 2, 7 innings
Lowell at Staten Island, Game 2, TBD
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Tri-City 3, Connecticut 2
Williamsport 5, Batavia 3
State College 2, West Virginia 1
Brooklyn 2, Vermont 1, 10 innings
Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2
Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.
