New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 23 16 .590 — Brooklyn (Mets) 23 16 .590 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 24 17 .585 — Staten Island (Yankees) 19 21 .475 4½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 24 17 .585 — West Virginia (Pirates) 21 18 .538 2 State College (Cardinals) 21 20 .512 3 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 21 20 .512 3 Auburn (Nationals) 16 24 .400 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 13 27 .325 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 26 13 .667 — Connecticut (Tigers) 17 23 .425 9½ Tri-City (Astros) 16 23 .410 10 Vermont (Athletics) 16 25 .390 11

___

Friday’s Games

Lowell 3, Staten Island 2, 7 innings

Lowell 5, Staten Island 4, 7 innings

Mahoning Valley 5, Auburn 3, 13 innings

Tri-City 3, Connecticut 2

Williamsport 5, Batavia 3

State College 2, West Virginia 1

Brooklyn 2, Vermont 1, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 2

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

