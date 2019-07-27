Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 27, 2019
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 23 16 .590
Brooklyn (Mets) 23 16 .590
Aberdeen (Orioles) 24 17 .585
Staten Island (Yankees) 19 21 .475
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 24 17 .585
West Virginia (Pirates) 21 18 .538 2
State College (Cardinals) 21 20 .512 3
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 21 20 .512 3
Auburn (Nationals) 16 24 .400
Williamsport (Phillies) 13 27 .325 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 26 13 .667
Connecticut (Tigers) 17 23 .425
Tri-City (Astros) 16 23 .410 10
Vermont (Athletics) 16 25 .390 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lowell at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

