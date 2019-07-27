New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|23
|17
|.575
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|20
|21
|.488
|4½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|21
|19
|.525
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|22
|20
|.524
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|20
|.524
|2
|Auburn (Nationals)
|16
|25
|.390
|7½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|14
|27
|.341
|9½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|18
|23
|.439
|8½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|16
|24
|.400
|10
|Vermont (Athletics)
|16
|26
|.381
|11
___
Brooklyn 5, Vermont 1
Aberdeen 5, Hudson Valley 2
Mahoning Valley 4, Auburn 3
Staten Island 4, Lowell 1
Connecticut 9, Tri-City 2
Williamsport 7, Batavia 0
State College 4, West Virginia 1
Lowell at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
West Virginia at State College, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
