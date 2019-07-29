New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|24
|17
|.585
|1
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|25
|18
|.581
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|21
|21
|.500
|4½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|22
|19
|.537
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|21
|.512
|3
|State College (Cardinals)
|22
|21
|.512
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|17
|25
|.405
|7½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|14
|28
|.333
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|19
|23
|.452
|7½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|16
|25
|.390
|10
|Vermont (Athletics)
|16
|27
|.372
|11
___
Staten Island 3, Lowell 2
Auburn 10, Mahoning Valley 5
Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 0
Connecticut 3, Tri-City 0
Batavia 5, Williamsport 4
Brooklyn 9, Vermont 1
West Virginia 5, State College 2
No games scheduled
Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 1, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD
Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Batavia at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.