New York-Penn League

July 29, 2019 1:13 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 25 16 .610
Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 17 .585 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 25 18 .581 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 21 21 .500
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 25 18 .581
West Virginia (Pirates) 22 19 .537 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 21 .512 3
State College (Cardinals) 22 21 .512 3
Auburn (Nationals) 17 25 .405
Williamsport (Phillies) 14 28 .333 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 26 15 .634
Connecticut (Tigers) 19 23 .452
Tri-City (Astros) 16 25 .390 10
Vermont (Athletics) 16 27 .372 11

___

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island 3, Lowell 2

Auburn 10, Mahoning Valley 5

Hudson Valley 3, Aberdeen 0

Connecticut 3, Tri-City 0

Batavia 5, Williamsport 4

Brooklyn 9, Vermont 1

West Virginia 5, State College 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Batavia at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

