New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 25 16 .610 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 17 .585 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 25 18 .581 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 21 21 .500 4½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 25 18 .581 — West Virginia (Pirates) 22 19 .537 2 State College (Cardinals) 22 21 .512 3 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 21 .512 3 Auburn (Nationals) 17 25 .405 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 14 28 .333 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 26 15 .634 — Connecticut (Tigers) 19 23 .452 7½ Tri-City (Astros) 16 25 .390 10 Vermont (Athletics) 16 27 .372 11

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 1, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Batavia at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Vermont at State College, 12 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

