New York-Penn League

July 30, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 25 17 .595
Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 17 .585 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 25 18 .581 ½
Staten Island (Yankees) 21 21 .500 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 25 18 .581
West Virginia (Pirates) 22 19 .537 2
State College (Cardinals) 22 21 .512 3
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 21 .512 3
Auburn (Nationals) 17 25 .405
Williamsport (Phillies) 14 28 .333 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 27 15 .643
Connecticut (Tigers) 19 23 .452 8
Tri-City (Astros) 16 25 .390 10½
Vermont (Athletics) 16 27 .372 11½

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell 6, Brooklyn 2, 7 innings

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Batavia at Tri-City, delayed

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Vermont at State College, 12 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

