New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 25 17 .595 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 17 .585 ½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 25 18 .581 ½ Staten Island (Yankees) 21 21 .500 4 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 25 18 .581 — West Virginia (Pirates) 22 19 .537 2 State College (Cardinals) 22 21 .512 3 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 21 .512 3 Auburn (Nationals) 17 25 .405 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 14 28 .333 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 27 15 .643 — Connecticut (Tigers) 19 23 .452 8 Tri-City (Astros) 16 25 .390 10½ Vermont (Athletics) 16 27 .372 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell 6, Brooklyn 2, 7 innings

Lowell at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Batavia at Tri-City, delayed

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Vermont at State College, 12 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.