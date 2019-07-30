New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Orioles) 26 18 .591 — Brooklyn (Mets) 25 18 .581 ½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 18 .571 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 22 21 .512 3½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 26 18 .591 — West Virginia (Pirates) 22 20 .524 3 State College (Cardinals) 22 22 .500 4 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 22 .500 4 Auburn (Nationals) 18 25 .419 7½ Williamsport (Phillies) 14 29 .326 11½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 28 15 .651 — Connecticut (Tigers) 20 23 .465 8 Vermont (Athletics) 17 27 .386 11½ Tri-City (Astros) 16 26 .381 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell 6, Brooklyn 2, 7 innings

Lowell 4, Brooklyn 3, 7 innings

Staten Island 6, West Virginia 2

Batavia 1, Tri-City 0, 7 innings

Connecticut 3, Williamsport 2

Auburn 6, Hudson Valley 4

Aberdeen 5, Mahoning Valley 3

Vermont 9, State College 3

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Vermont at State College, 12 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

