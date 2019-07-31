New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 25 18 .581 Staten Island (Yankees) 22 21 .512 Aberdeen (Orioles) 26 18 .591 Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 18 .571 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Auburn (Nationals) 18 25 .419 Williamsport (Phillies) 14 29 .326 West Virginia (Pirates) 22 20 .524 State College (Cardinals) 22 22 .500 Batavia (Marlins) 26 18 .591 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 22 .500 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 17 27 .386 Connecticut (Tigers) 20 23 .465 Tri-City (Astros) 16 26 .381 Lowell (Red Sox) 28 15 .651

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell 6, Brooklyn 2, 7 innings

Lowell 4, Brooklyn 3, 7 innings

Staten Island 6, West Virginia 2

Advertisement

Batavia 1, Tri-City 0, 7 innings

Connecticut 3, Williamsport 2

Auburn 6, Hudson Valley 4

Aberdeen 5, Mahoning Valley 3

Vermont 9, State College 3

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Vermont at State College, 12 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.