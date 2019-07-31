Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 31, 2019 2:26 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 25 18 .581
Staten Island (Yankees) 22 21 .512
Aberdeen (Orioles) 26 18 .591
Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 18 .571
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 18 25 .419
Williamsport (Phillies) 14 29 .326
West Virginia (Pirates) 22 20 .524
State College (Cardinals) 22 22 .500
Batavia (Marlins) 26 18 .591
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 22 .500
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 17 27 .386
Connecticut (Tigers) 20 23 .465
Tri-City (Astros) 16 26 .381
Lowell (Red Sox) 28 15 .651

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell 6, Brooklyn 2, 7 innings

Lowell 4, Brooklyn 3, 7 innings

Staten Island 6, West Virginia 2

Batavia 1, Tri-City 0, 7 innings

Connecticut 3, Williamsport 2

Auburn 6, Hudson Valley 4

Aberdeen 5, Mahoning Valley 3

Vermont 9, State College 3

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Vermont at State College, 12 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

