New York-Penn League

|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|25
|18
|.581
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|22
|21
|.512
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|26
|18
|.591
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|24
|18
|.571
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Auburn (Nationals)
|18
|25
|.419
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|14
|29
|.326
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|22
|20
|.524
|State College (Cardinals)
|22
|22
|.500
|Batavia (Marlins)
|26
|18
|.591
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|22
|.500
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|17
|27
|.386
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|20
|23
|.465
|Tri-City (Astros)
|16
|26
|.381
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|28
|15
|.651
Lowell 6, Brooklyn 2, 7 innings
Lowell 4, Brooklyn 3, 7 innings
Staten Island 6, West Virginia 2
Batavia 1, Tri-City 0, 7 innings
Connecticut 3, Williamsport 2
Auburn 6, Hudson Valley 4
Aberdeen 5, Mahoning Valley 3
Vermont 9, State College 3
Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Tri-City, 11 a.m.
Vermont at State College, 12 p.m.
Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
