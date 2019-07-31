Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 31, 2019
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 26 18 .591
Brooklyn (Mets) 25 18 .581 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 18 .571 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 22 21 .512
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 26 18 .591
West Virginia (Pirates) 22 20 .524 3
State College (Cardinals) 22 22 .500 4
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 22 .500 4
Auburn (Nationals) 18 25 .419
Williamsport (Phillies) 14 29 .326 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 28 15 .651
Connecticut (Tigers) 20 23 .465 8
Vermont (Athletics) 17 27 .386 11½
Tri-City (Astros) 16 26 .381 11½

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Vermont at State College, 12 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

