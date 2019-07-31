New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|25
|18
|.581
|1
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|25
|18
|.581
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|23
|21
|.523
|3½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|22
|21
|.512
|3½
|State College (Cardinals)
|22
|23
|.489
|4½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|22
|23
|.489
|4½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|18
|26
|.409
|8
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|14
|29
|.326
|11½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|20
|23
|.465
|8
|Vermont (Athletics)
|18
|27
|.400
|11
|Tri-City (Astros)
|16
|26
|.381
|11½
___
Staten Island 3, West Virginia 1
Lowell 3, Brooklyn 1
Batavia 6, Tri-City 5
Williamsport 6, Connecticut 2
Hudson Valley 7, Auburn 5
Aberdeen 2, Mahoning Valley 0
Vermont 7, State College 2
Batavia at Tri-City, 11 a.m.
Vermont at State College, 12 p.m.
Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
