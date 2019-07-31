Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 31, 2019 11:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 27 18 .600
Hudson Valley (Rays) 25 18 .581 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 25 19 .568
Staten Island (Yankees) 23 21 .523
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 27 18 .600
West Virginia (Pirates) 22 21 .512 4
State College (Cardinals) 22 23 .489 5
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 22 23 .489 5
Auburn (Nationals) 18 26 .409
Williamsport (Phillies) 15 29 .341 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 29 15 .659
Connecticut (Tigers) 20 24 .455 9
Vermont (Athletics) 18 27 .400 11½
Tri-City (Astros) 16 27 .372 12½

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island 3, West Virginia 1

Lowell 3, Brooklyn 1

Batavia 6, Tri-City 5

Williamsport 6, Connecticut 2

Hudson Valley 7, Auburn 5

Aberdeen 2, Mahoning Valley 0

Vermont 7, State College 2

Thursday’s Games

Batavia at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Vermont at State College, 12 p.m.

Staten Island at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tri-City at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

