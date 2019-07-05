Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NFL Calendar

July 5, 2019
 
Aug. 1 — Hall of Fame game, Atlanta vs. Denver, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 3 — Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8-12 — First preseason weekend.

Aug. 29 — Final preseason games.

Aug. 31 — Cutdown to 53-player roster.

Sept. 5 — Regular season begins.

Oct. 15-16 — Fall league meeting, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Oct. 29 — All trading ends for 2019 at 4 p.m. (ET)

Dec. 12 — League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.

2020

Jan. 4-5 — Wild-card playoffs.

Jan. 11-12 — Divisional playoffs.

Jan. 19 — AFC and NFC championship games.

Jan. 26 — NFL Pro Bowl.

Feb. 2 — Super Bowl, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Feb. 24-March 2 — NFL scouting combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

Feb. 25 — First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 10 — Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. (ET)

March 18 — Free Agency and Trading periods begin at 4 p.m. (ET)

March 29-April 1 — Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 — NFL draft, Las Vegas.

