The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NHL Calendar

July 3, 2019 9:15 am
 
July 5 — Deadline for player-elected salary arbitration notification, 5 p.m. EDT.

July 6 — Deadline for team-elected salary arbitration notification, 5 p.m. EDT.

July 20-Aug. 4 — Salary arbitration hearings held.

Aug. 6 — Deadline for salary arbitration decisions.

Oct. 26 — Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Regina, Saskatchewan.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

