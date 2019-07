NHRA New England Nationals Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday At New England Dragway Epping, N.H. Final Placings TOP FUEL

1, Steve Torrence. 2, Scott Palmer. 3, Richie Crampton. 4, Clay Millican. 5, Dom Lagana. 6, Terry McMillen. 7, Antron Brown. 8, Austin Prock. 9, Audrey Worm. 10, Brittany Force. 11. Cameron Ferre. 12, Doug Kalitta. 13, Dan Mercier.

FUNNY CAR:

1, Matt Hagan. 2, Shawn Langdon. 3, Tim Wilkerson. 4, Bob Tasca III. 5, Cruz Pedregon. 6, Ron Capps. 7, Robert Hight. 8, J.R. Todd. 9, Jack Beckman. 10, Jim Campbell. 11, Terry Haddock. 12, John Force. 13, Tommy Johnson Jr.. 14, Jeff Diehl. 15, Mike Smith.

Finals Results

Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 3.861 seconds, 321.58 mph, def. Scott Palmer, 4.014 seconds, 251.25 mph.

Funny Car — Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.014, 322.81, def. Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 4.046, 317.49.

Super Stock — Byron Worner, Chevy Camaro, 10.453, 97.25, def. Richard Kay, Plymouth Valiant, 27.213, 42.31.

Stock Eliminator — Dean Cook, Ford Mustang, 10.757, 124.02, def. Angelo DiTocco, Pontiac Firebird, 10.384, 127.63.

Super Comp — Kenneth Moses, Dragster, 8.894, 182.01, def. Kyle Bigley, Dragster, 8.875, 166.64.

Super Gas — Iggie Boicesco, Chevy Corvette, 9.900, 163.10, def. John MacLean, Corvette, 9.888, 161.85.

Super Street — Brian Sawyer, Chevy Camaro, 10.902, 141.37, def. Darren Wood, Pontiac Firebird, 10.944, 147.76.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — Kenneth Moses, Dragster, 6.547, 205.47, def. Nick Meloni, Dragster, 6.684, 198.50.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Dave Miller, Chevy S-10, 6.937, 189.95, def. Richard Lachapelle, Chevy Beretta, 7.709, 178.24.

Top Fuel Harley — Tii Tharpe, JTR, 6.393, 214.69, def. Rickey House, Harley, 6.424, 219.61.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock — John DeFlorian Jr, Chevy Camaro, 6.297, 224.28, def. Johnny Pluchino, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock Snowmobile — John Parenteau, Arctic Cat, 8.472, 154.90, def. Tiina Duncanson, Ski-Doo, 8.779, 151.31.

Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Dom Lagana, 3.862, 305.98 def. Brittany Force, Foul – Red Light. Steve Torrence, 3.756, 328.62 def. Austin Prock, 3.843, 323.19. Clay Millican, 3.914, 247.84 was unopposed. Terry McMillen, 3.867, 322.50 def. Doug Kalitta, 7.563, 104.88. Antron Brown, 4.018, 281.42 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.406, 187.26. Scott Palmer, 3.894, 320.13 def. Dan Mercier, Broke. Richie Crampton, 3.827, 320.20 def. Audrey Worm, 4.020, 296.11. QUARTERFINALS — Palmer, 4.252, 214.31 def. Brown, 6.843, 101.10. Millican, 3.813, 324.20 def. Lagana, 3.886, 321.81. Crampton, 4.176, 219.01 was unopposed. Torrence, 3.883, 323.81 def. McMillen, 4.328, 217.25.

SEMIFINALS — Torrence, 3.832, 323.35 def. Crampton, 4.062, 292.20. Palmer, 3.905, 299.13 def. Millican, 9.020, 79.49.

FINAL — Torrence, 3.861, 321.58 def. Palmer, 4.014, 251.25.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 4.540, 188.10 was unopposed. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.006, 320.20 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 4.568, 206.01. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.037, 281.36 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.239, 268.76. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.980, 315.19 def. Mike Smith, Dodge Stratus, 7.299, 84.21. Shawn Langdon, Camry, 4.036, 316.75 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.062, 305.98. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.958, 326.24 def. Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.016, 322.04. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.511, 257.28 def. John Force, Camaro, 4.540, 244.56. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.259, 233.72 def. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.559, 186.38.

QUARTERFINALS — Tasca III, 4.023, 319.22 def. Pedregon, 4.045, 319.45. Hagan, 3.991, 325.22 def. Capps, 4.101, 262.64. Langdon, 3.999, 320.51 def. Hight, 4.103, 271.24. Wilkerson, 4.242, 233.88 def. Todd, 4.274, 229.12.

SEMIFINALS — Langdon, 4.006, 320.36 def. Wilkerson, 4.053, 315.56. Hagan, 4.000, 324.05 def. Tasca III, 4.478, 219.12.

FINAL — Hagan, 4.014, 322.81 def. Langdon, 4.046, 317.49.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1, Steve Torrence, 1,278. 2, Doug Kalitta, 799. 3, Antron Brown, 781. 4, Brittany Force, 777. 5, Mike Salinas, 732. 6, Clay Millican, 730. 7, Leah Pritchett, 651. 8, Richie Crampton, 612. 9, Terry McMillen, 576. 10, Scott Palmer, 563.

Funny Car

1, Robert Hight, 1,079. 2, John Force, 903. 3, Tommy Johnson Jr., 891. 4, Ron Capps, 870. 5, Jack Beckman, 851. 6, J.R. Todd, 825. 7 (tie), Matt Hagan and Bob Tasca III, 770. 9, Tim Wilkerson, 691. 10, Shawn Langdon, 675.

