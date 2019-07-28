NHRA Results

Sunday At Sonoma Raceway Sonoma, Calif. Final Finish Order TOP FUEL

1, Billy Torrence. 2, Clay Millican. 3, Steve Torrence. 4, Antron Brown. 5, Brittany Force. 6, Doug Kalitta. 7, Austin Prock. 8, Richie Crampton. 9, Mike Salinas. 10, Leah Pritchett. 11, Terry McMillen. 12, Cameron Ferre. 13, Scott Palmer. 14, Steve Faria. 15, Steven Chrisman.

FUNNY CAR

1, Robert Hight. 2, Matt Hagan. 3, Tommy Johnson Jr.. 4, John Force. 5, Jack Beckman. 6, Blake Alexander. 7, Bob Tasca III. 8, Shawn Langdon. 9, Cruz Pedregon. 10, Tim Wilkerson. 11, J.R. Todd. 12, Ron Capps. 13, Jeff Diehl. 14, Jim Campbell. 15, Terry Haddock.

PRO STOCK

1, Greg Anderson. 2, Alex Laughlin. 3, Jason Line. 4, Bo Butner. 5, Deric Kramer. 6, Erica Enders. 7, Chris McGaha. 8, Jeg Coughlin. 9, Richard Freeman. 10, Kenny Delco. 11, Steve Graham. 12, Val Smeland. 13, Fernando Cuadra. 14, Steve Matusek. 15, Fernando Cuadra Jr.. 16, Matt Hartford.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

1, Andrew Hines. 2, Matt Smith. 3, Jerry Savoie. 4, Hector Arana. 5, Scotty Pollacheck. 6, Katie Sullivan. 7, Angelle Sampey. 8, Ryan Oehler. 9, Karen Stoffer. 10, Eddie Krawiec. 11, Joey Gladstone. 12, Angie Smith. 13, Cory Reed. 14, Hector Arana Jr. 15, Kelly Clontz. 16, Jianna Salinas.

Advertisement

Final Results

Top Fuel — Billy Torrence, 3.804 seconds, 320.20 mph def. Clay Millican, 3.842 seconds, 321.65 mph.

Funny Car — Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.973, 325.45 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.030, 316.60.

Pro Stock — Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.602, 208.71 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 7.203, 175.68.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.790, 198.00 def. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.822, 197.36.

Super Stock — Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 9.592, 134.47 def. Jon Irving, Plymouth Duster, 10.416, 123.44.

Stock Eliminator — Mark Kirby, Plymouth Duster, 10.971, 118.96 def. Jeff Jerome, Plymouth Savoy, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp — Justin Morgan, Dragster, 8.918, 173.56 def. Kevin Motter, Dragster, 8.898, 174.03.

Super Gas — Bo Butner, Chevy Corvette, 9.949, 160.50 def. Linzi Meserve, Plymouth Barracuda, 9.963, 158.76.

Super Street — Ryan Herem, Chevy Camaro, 10.909, 142.37 def. Mark Simonian, Pontiac Firebird, 10.882, 143.12.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Steve Galileo, Chevy Corvette, 6.959, 189.50 def. Richard Okerman, Chevy Beretta, 7.126, 192.38.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — George Prather, Dragster, 6.567, 204.23 def. Phil Unruh, Dragster, 7.590, 123.27.

Final Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — Austin Prock, 3.744, 327.66 def. Leah Pritchett, 3.774, 324.44; Doug Kalitta, 3.795, 324.83 def. Scott Palmer, 6.455, 93.38; Clay Millican, 3.725, 328.94 was unopposed; Billy Torrence, 3.758, 325.53 def. Steve Faria, 6.618, 89.58; Steve Torrence, 3.802, 324.36 def. Steven Chrisman, 9.016, 65.91; Antron Brown, 3.863, 312.35 def. Cameron Ferre, 3.992, 254.47; Richie Crampton, 3.798, 319.52 def. Terry McMillen, 3.855, 308.99; Brittany Force, 3.718, 335.15 def. Mike Salinas, 3.740, 327.74.

QUARTERFINALS — S. Torrence, 3.825, 321.19 def. Crampton, 5.115, 138.41; B. Torrence, 3.838, 307.09 def. Prock, 4.667, 177.67; Brown, 4.064, 304.74 def. Kalitta, 4.637, 191.29; Millican, 3.838, 315.05 def. Force, 4.072, 270.10.

SEMIFINALS — Millican, 3.858, 320.74 def. Brown, 3.931, 306.95; B. Torrence, 3.779, 324.75 def. S. Torrence, 3.822, 311.92.

FINAL — B. Torrence, 3.804, 320.20 def. Millican, 3.842, 321.65.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.944, 325.85 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 4.559, 187.29; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.925, 327.35 was unopposed; Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 3.952, 315.71 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 6.548, 102.27; Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.996, 320.74 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 4.529, 195.45; John Force, Camaro, 3.917, 327.11 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.216, 228.89; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.084, 273.72 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, Foul – Red Light; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.958, 324.59 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.441, 197.97; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.010, 314.75 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.466, 197.22.

QUARTERFINALS — Johnson Jr., 4.031, 318.47 def. Tasca III, 5.622, 129.85; Hight, 4.007, 323.35 def. Alexander, 4.055, 303.98; Force, 4.111, 312.13 def. Langdon, 5.664, 128.65; Hagan, 3.924, 325.37 def. Beckman, 3.995, 321.81.

SEMIFINALS — Hight, 4.011, 323.19 def. Johnson Jr., 4.046, 318.54; Hagan, 3.962, 322.42 def. Force, Broke.

FINAL — Hight, 3.973, 325.45 def. Hagan, 4.030, 316.60.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE — Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.579, 210.54 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.611, 209.46; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.570, 210.08 def. Richard Freeman, Camaro, 6.585, 210.01; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.570, 209.52 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.594, 209.69; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.577, 209.75 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, Foul – Centerline; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.552, 210.57 def. Steve Graham, Camaro, 6.594, 208.17; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.561, 210.47 def. Steve Matusek, Ford Mustang, 6.611, 209.49; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.553, 209.92 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.610, 209.43; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.559, 209.98 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

QUARTERFINALS — Butner, 6.593, 210.05 def. McGaha, 6.745, 180.28; Anderson, 6.568, 211.10 def. Coughlin, Broke; Line, 6.574, 209.85 def. Kramer, 6.578, 210.41; Laughlin, 6.578, 209.10 def. Enders, 6.651, 208.14.

SEMIFINALS — Laughlin, 6.614, 209.95 def. Butner, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.625, 209.52 def. Line, 6.593, 208.71;

FINAL — Anderson, 6.602, 208.71 def. Laughlin, 7.203, 175.68.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE — Katie Sullivan, Suzuki, 6.927, 194.21 def. Hector Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light; Ryan Oehler, 6.892, 196.22 def. Cory Reed, Foul – Red Light; Hector Arana, 6.868, 197.02 def. Angie Smith, 6.914, 194.04; Scotty Pollacheck, 11.395, 72.34 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.886, 194.44 def. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.874, 197.02; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.807, 197.62 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.060, 191.38; Matt Smith, 6.878, 196.47 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.096, 191.48; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.827, 197.39 def. Joey Gladstone, 6.898, 192.74.

QUARTERFINALS — M. Smith, 9.900, 88.18 def. Oehler, Broke; Arana, 6.882, 198.12 def. Sampey, Foul – Red Light; Savoie, 6.794, 198.96 def. Sullivan, 6.938, 194.72; Hines, 6.801, 198.67 def. Pollacheck, 6.896, 196.36.

SEMIFINALS — M. Smith, 6.880, 198.06 def. Arana, 6.976, 196.93; Hines, 6.805, 198.23 def. Savoie, 6.807, 197.88.

FINAL — Hines, 6.790, 198.00 def. M. Smith, 6.822, 197.36.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1, x-Steve Torrence, 1,486. 2, (tie) Antron Brown, 914. Clay Millican, 914. 4, Brittany Force, 894. 5, Doug Kalitta, 887. 6, Mike Salinas, 802. 7, Leah Pritchett, 749. 8, Richie Crampton, 719. 9, (tie) Terry McMillen, 641. Austin Prock, 641.

Funny Car

1, x-Robert Hight, 1,283. 2, x-Tommy Johnson Jr., 1,084. 3, John Force, 1,035. 4, Jack Beckman, 964. 5, Ron Capps, 962. 6, Bob Tasca III, 924. 7, J.R. Todd, 889. 8, Matt Hagan, 888. 9, Shawn Langdon, 786. 10, Tim Wilkerson, 757.

Pro Stock

1, x-Bo Butner, 781. 2, Greg Anderson, 675. 3, Alex Laughlin, 658. 4, Jason Line, 582. 5, Matt Hartford, 567. 6, Deric Kramer, 558. 7, Jeg Coughlin, 544. 8, Erica Enders, 535. 9, Chris McGaha, 477. 10, Rodger Brogdon, 320.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1, x-Andrew Hines, 967. 2, x-Eddie Krawiec, 770. 3, x-Matt Smith, 712. 4, x-Hector Arana Jr, 658. 5, Karen Stoffer, 452. 6, Angie Smith, 419. 7, Ryan Oehler, 408. 8, Hector Arana, 400. 9, Angelle Sampey, 397. 10, Jerry Savoie, 379.

x-Clinched berth in NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.