NHRA Schedule and standings

Feb. 7-11 — Lucas Oil Winternationals, Pomona, Calif. (TF-Doug Kalitta, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Bo Butner)

Feb. 22-24 — Magic Dry Organc Absorbent Arizona Nationals, Chandler, Ariz. (TF-Billy Torrence, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Jeg Coughlin)

March 14-17 — Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (TF-Richie Crampton, FC-Robert Hight, PS-Bo Butner, PSM-Andrew Hines)

April 5-7 — DENSO Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas (TF-Mike Salinas, FC-J.R. Todd, PS-Bo Butner, PSM-Hector Arana Jr.)

April 12-14 — Mopar Express Lane SpringNationals, Baytown, Texas (TF-Brittany Force, FC-Robert Hight)

April 26-28 — NGK Spark Plugs Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Shawn Langdon, PSM-Andrew Hines)

May 3-5 — Arby’s Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Ron Capps, PSM-Andrew Hines)

May 17-19 — Virginia Nationals, North Dinwiddie, Va. (TF-Steve Torrance, FC-Ron Capps, PS-Bo Butner, PSM-Andrew Hines)

May 30-June 2 — Route 66 Nationals, Joliet, Ill. (TF-Steve Torrance, FC-Tommy Johnson Jr., PS-Deric Kramer, PSM-Matt Smith)

June 7-9 — Menards Heartland Nationals, Topeka, Kan. (TF-Steve Torrence, FC-Robert Hight)

June 14-16 — Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn. (TF-Mike Salinas, FC-Bob Tasca III)

June 20-23 — Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio (TF-Steve Torrance, FC-Bob Tasca III, PS-Chris McGaha, PSM-Andrew Hines)

July 5-7 — New England Nationals, Epping, N.H. (TF-Steve Torrance, FC-Matt Hagan)

July 19-21 — Dodge Mile-High Nationals, Morrison, Colo.

July 26-28 — Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals

Aug. 2-4— Magic Dry Organic Absorbent Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.

Aug. 15-18 — Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 28-Sept. 2 — Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 12-15 — Mopar Express Lane Nationals, Mohnton, Pa.

Sept. 27-29 — AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, Madison, Ill.

Oct. 11-13 — Carolina Nationals, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 17-20 — AAA Texas FallNationals, Ennis, Texas

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 — Dodge Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 14-17 — Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.

Points Leaders Through July 7 Top Fuel

1, Steve Torrence, 1,278. 2, Doug Kalitta, 799. 3, Antron Brown, 781. 4, Brittany Force, 777. 5, Mike Salinas, 732. 6, Clay Millican, 730. 7, Leah Pritchett, 651. 8, Richie Crampton, 612. 9, Terry McMillen, 576. 10, Scott Palmer, 563.

Funny Car

1, Robert Hight, 1,079. 2, John Force, 903. 3, Tommy Johnson Jr., 891. 4, Ron Capps, 870. 5, Jack Beckman, 851. 6, J.R. Todd, 825. 7 (tie), Matt Hagan and Bob Tasca III, 770. 9, Tim Wilkerson, 691. 10, Shawn Langdon, 675.

Pro Stock

1, Bo Butner, 631. 2, Alex Laughlin, 463. 3, Jason Line, 428. 4, Erica Enders, 427. 5, Greg Anderson, 425. 6, Matt Hartford, 421. 7, Deric Kramer, 402. 8, Jeg Coughlin, 365. 9, Rodger Brogdon, 320. 10, Chris McGaha, 310.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1, Andrew Hines, 647. 2, Eddie Krawiec, 581. 3, Hector Arana Jr, 549. 4, Matt Smith, 487. 5, Karen Stoffer, 381. 6, Ryan Oehler, 328. 7, Angie Smith, 308. 8, Angelle Sampey, 298. 9, Hector Arana, 271. 10, Joey Gladstone, 253.

