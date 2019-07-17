Nigeria beats Tunisia 1-0 in 3rd place game at African Cup

CAIRO (AP) — Nigeria beat Tunisia 1-0 in the third-place game at the African Cup of Nations on Wednesday with an early goal by Odion Ighalo, the tournament’s leading scorer.

Ighalo scored from close range in the third minute when he took advantage of a mix-up in the Tunisian defense at Al Salam Stadium to net his fifth goal in Egypt.

Ighalo was substituted before halftime and left the field holding his left leg, an unexpected end to a tournament where he’s on course to finish as top scorer.

Three players could catch him in the final: Algeria pair Riyad Mahrez and Adam Ounas, and Senegal’s Sadio Mane all have three goals.

Algeria and Senegal meet Friday at Cairo International Stadium, where Algeria can claim a second title and first since 1990 and Senegal can win the African Cup for the first time.

