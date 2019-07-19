Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nishino aims to make Thailand regional soccer power

July 19, 2019 8:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japan head coach Akira Nishino says he wants to help Thailand’s national team become a regional power as its new manager.

“I was honored to receive this chance,” Nishino said at a news conference on Friday. “I went to Thailand last month and could see their passion. Thailand has potential. First, we will work to become leaders in Southeast Asia.”

The 64-year-old Nishino was named head coach on Wednesday. He will also lead the Under-23 team.

Formerly technical director for the Japan Football Association, Nishino stepped down as Japan manager following its elimination by Belgium in the Round of 16 at last year’s World Cup in Russia.

Advertisement

Nishino replaced Vahid Halilhodzic in the buildup to the World Cup and was praised for helping Japan exceed expectations.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

The second round of Asian qualifying for the 2022 World Cup will begin in September. Thailand is in Group G with the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.