Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nola scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Washington

July 13, 2019 3:46 am
 
2 min read
Share       

Washington Nationals (48-42, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-44, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-5, 3.34 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-2, 3.74 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE:

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

The Phillies are 24-23 against NL East teams. Philadelphia has hit 115 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads the club with 24, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Nationals are 26-17 against NL East Division opponents. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .324 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .400. The Nationals won the last meeting 4-0. Stephen Strasburg notched his 11th victory and Victor Robles went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Washington. Nick Pivetta took his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 42 extra base hits and is batting .262. Bryce Harper has 13 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 20 home runs home runs and is slugging .608. Brian Dozier is 7-for-28 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .272 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by six runs

Nationals: 8-2, .262 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Juan Nicasio: 10-day IL (groin), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Jake Arrieta: day-to-day (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: day-to-day (back), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.