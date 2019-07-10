Listen Live Sports

Northwest League

July 10, 2019 2:42 am
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 14 12 .538
Everett (Mariners) 14 12 .538
Tri-City (Padres) 13 13 .500 1
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 6 20 .231 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 17 8 .680
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 16 10 .615
Boise (Rockies) 13 13 .500
Eugene (Cubs) 10 15 .400 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hillsboro 8, Boise 2

Tri-City 5, Spokane 1

Everett 9, Vancouver 1

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

