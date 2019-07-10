Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Rangers)
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Everett (Mariners)
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Tri-City (Padres)
|13
|13
|.500
|1
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|6
|20
|.231
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|16
|10
|.615
|1½
|Boise (Rockies)
|13
|13
|.500
|4½
|Eugene (Cubs)
|10
|15
|.400
|7
___
Hillsboro 8, Boise 2
Tri-City 5, Spokane 1
Everett 9, Vancouver 1
Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.