Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Spokane (Rangers) 14 12 .538 — Everett (Mariners) 14 12 .538 — Tri-City (Padres) 13 13 .500 1 Vancouver (Blue Jays) 6 20 .231 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Salem-Keizer (Giants) 17 8 .680 — Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 16 10 .615 1½ Boise (Rockies) 13 13 .500 4½ Eugene (Cubs) 10 15 .400 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hillsboro 8, Boise 2

Tri-City 5, Spokane 1

Everett 9, Vancouver 1

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

