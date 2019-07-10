Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northwest League

July 10, 2019 6:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 14 12 .538
Everett (Mariners) 14 12 .538
Tri-City (Padres) 13 13 .500 1
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 6 20 .231 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 17 8 .680
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 16 10 .615
Boise (Rockies) 13 13 .500
Eugene (Cubs) 10 15 .400 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard band performs for local orphanage in Burkina Faso

Today in History

1995: Diplomatic relations established between the U.S. and Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.