Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Rangers)
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Everett (Mariners)
|14
|14
|.500
|1
|Tri-City (Padres)
|14
|14
|.500
|1
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|8
|20
|.286
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|19
|9
|.679
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|18
|10
|.643
|1
|Boise (Rockies)
|13
|15
|.464
|6
|Eugene (Cubs)
|11
|17
|.393
|8
___
Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 8:05 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 8:09 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
