Northwest League

July 13, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 15 13 .536
Everett (Mariners) 14 14 .500 1
Tri-City (Padres) 14 14 .500 1
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 8 20 .286 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 19 9 .679
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 18 10 .643 1
Boise (Rockies) 13 15 .464 6
Eugene (Cubs) 11 17 .393 8

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 8:09 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

