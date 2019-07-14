Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Spokane (Rangers) 16 13 .552 — Everett (Mariners) 15 14 .517 1 Tri-City (Padres) 14 15 .483 2 Vancouver (Blue Jays) 8 21 .276 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Salem-Keizer (Giants) 19 10 .655 — Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 18 11 .621 1 Boise (Rockies) 14 15 .483 5 Eugene (Cubs) 12 17 .414 7

Sunday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 8:09 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

