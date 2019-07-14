Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Rangers)
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Everett (Mariners)
|15
|14
|.517
|1
|Tri-City (Padres)
|14
|15
|.483
|2
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|8
|21
|.276
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|18
|11
|.621
|1
|Boise (Rockies)
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Eugene (Cubs)
|12
|17
|.414
|7
___
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 8:05 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 8:09 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.