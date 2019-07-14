Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Sunday’s Games
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 8:05 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 8:09 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.