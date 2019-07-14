Listen Live Sports

Northwest League

July 14, 2019 8:49 pm
 
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Everett (Mariners) 15 14 .517
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 8 21 .276
Tri-City (Padres) 14 15 .483
Spokane (Rangers) 16 13 .552
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 18 11 .621
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 19 10 .655
Boise (Rockies) 14 15 .483
Eugene (Cubs) 12 17 .414

___

Sunday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 8:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 8:09 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Eugene at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

