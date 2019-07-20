Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Rangers)
|20
|15
|.571
|—
|Everett (Mariners)
|17
|18
|.486
|3
|Tri-City (Padres)
|16
|19
|.457
|4
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|12
|23
|.343
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|21
|14
|.600
|2
|Eugene (Cubs)
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|Boise (Rockies)
|15
|20
|.429
|8
Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Boise, 7:15 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
