The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northwest League

July 20, 2019 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 20 15 .571
Everett (Mariners) 17 18 .486 3
Tri-City (Padres) 16 19 .457 4
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 12 23 .343 8
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 23 12 .657
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 21 14 .600 2
Eugene (Cubs) 16 19 .457 7
Boise (Rockies) 15 20 .429 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tri-City at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 7:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Boise, 7:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

