Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Spokane (Rangers) 21 16 .568 — Everett (Mariners) 18 19 .486 3 Tri-City (Padres) 16 21 .432 5 Vancouver (Blue Jays) 14 23 .378 7 South Division W L Pct. GB Salem-Keizer (Giants) 25 12 .676 — Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 23 14 .622 2 Eugene (Cubs) 16 21 .432 9 Boise (Rockies) 15 22 .405 10

___

Monday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boise at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

