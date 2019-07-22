Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northwest League

July 22, 2019 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Rangers) 21 16 .568
Everett (Mariners) 18 19 .486 3
Tri-City (Padres) 16 21 .432 5
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 14 23 .378 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 25 12 .676
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 23 14 .622 2
Eugene (Cubs) 16 21 .432 9
Boise (Rockies) 15 22 .405 10

___

Monday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boise at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate