Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Rangers)
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|Everett (Mariners)
|18
|19
|.486
|3
|Tri-City (Padres)
|16
|21
|.432
|5
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|14
|23
|.378
|7
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|23
|14
|.622
|2
|Eugene (Cubs)
|16
|21
|.432
|9
|Boise (Rockies)
|15
|22
|.405
|10
___
Salem-Keizer at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Boise at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Boise at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.