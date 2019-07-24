Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northwest League

July 24, 2019 1:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Everett (Mariners) 0 0 000
Tri-City (Padres) 0 0 000
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 0 0 000
x-Spokane (Rangers) 0 0 000
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Boise (Rockies) 1 0 1.000
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000 ½
x-Salem-Keizer (Giants) 0 0 000 ½
Eugene (Cubs) 0 1 .000 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boise 3, Eugene 0

Hillsboro 5, Salem-Keizer 4

Everett 5, Vancouver 3

Advertisement

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Boise at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|24 Carahsoft - ATARC Federal Marketplace...
7|24 Update on GSA: Unrivaled Capability at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander