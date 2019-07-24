Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Everett (Mariners) 0 0 000 — Tri-City (Padres) 0 0 000 — Vancouver (Blue Jays) 0 0 000 — x-Spokane (Rangers) 0 0 000 — South Division W L Pct. GB Boise (Rockies) 1 0 1.000 — Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 0 0 000 ½ x-Salem-Keizer (Giants) 0 0 000 ½ Eugene (Cubs) 0 1 .000 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boise 3, Eugene 0

Hillsboro 5, Salem-Keizer 4

Everett 5, Vancouver 3

Advertisement

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boise at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Boise at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.