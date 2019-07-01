Listen Live Sports

NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

July 1, 2019 1:56 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through June 30. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Bricks and Mortar (28) 5-H 4-4-0-0 351 1
2. Mitole (6) 4-C 4-4-0-0 318 2
3. Midnight Bisou (2) 4-F 4-4-0-0 243 3
4. McKinzie 4-C 4-1-3-0 227 4
5. World of Trouble 4-C 4-4-0-0 189 5
6. Catholic Boy 4-R 1-1-0-0 122 6
7. Seeking the Soul 6-H 4-1-1-1 108 7
8. Rushing Fall 4-F 2-2-0-0 103 8
9. Thunder Snow 5-H 2-1-0-1 69 9
10. Vino Rosso 4-C 3-2-0-0 68 10

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Vasilika 43, X Y Jet 22, Gift Box 21, Catalina Cruiser 15, Roy H 12, Elate 10, Marconi 10, Monomoy Girl 9, Midnight Cielo 8, Omaha Beach 8, City of Light 5, Dunbar Road 5, Maximum Security 5, Quip 4, War of Will 3, Channel Maker 1, Mr. Money 1.

