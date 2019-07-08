NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through July 7. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Bricks and Mortar (29) 5-H 4-4-0-0 387 1 2. Mitole (8) 4-C 4-4-0-0 356 2 3. Midnight Bisou (2) 4-F 4-4-0-0 274 3 4. McKinzie (1) 4-C 4-1-3-0 258 4 5. World of Trouble 4-C 4-4-0-0 212 5 6. Seeking the Soul 6-H 4-1-1-1 126 7 7. Rushing Fall 4-F 2-2-0-0 120 8 8. Thunder Snow 5-H 2-1-0-1 88 9 9. Vino Rosso 4-C 3-2-0-0 87 10 10. Catholic Boy 4-R 2-1-1-0 52 6

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Vasilika 41, Preservationist 35, X Y Jet 23, Concrete Rose 22, Catalina Cruiser 16, Gift Box 16, Code of Honor 14, Roy H 14, Elate 12, Dunbar Road 8, Monomoy Girl 8, Marley’S Freedom 7, City of Light 5, Omaha Beach 4, Promises Fulfilled 4, Quip 4, War of Will 3, Channel Maker 1, Guarana 1, Homerique 1, Pavel 1.

