NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through July 21. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):
|
|A-S
|St-1-2-3
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bricks and Mortar (32)
|5-H
|4-4-0-0
|397
|1
|2. Mitole (7)
|4-C
|4-4-0-0
|359
|2
|3. Midnight Bisou (1)
|4-F
|5-5-0-0
|301
|3
|4. McKinzie (1)
|4-C
|4-1-3-0
|248
|4
|5. World of Trouble
|4-C
|4-4-0-0
|194
|5
|6. Sistercharlie
|5-M
|1-1-0-0
|187
|6
|7. Maximum Security
|3-C
|6-4-1-0
|79
|—
|8. Seeking the Soul
|6-H
|4-1-1-1
|76
|7
|9. Thunder Snow
|5-H
|2-1-0-1
|74
|8
|10. Vino Rosso
|4-C
|3-2-0-0
|68
|9
Other Horses Receiving Votes: Elate 52, Catalina Cruiser 38, Rushing Fall 37, Vasilika 24, Preservationist 20, Guarana 19, Catholic Boy 17, X Y Jet 12, Concrete Rose 10, Code of Honor 7, Monomoy Girl 7, Roy H 7, Dunbar Road 4, Gift Box 4, Mr. Money 4, Omaha Beach 4, Game Winner 3, War of Will 2, Channel Maker 1.
