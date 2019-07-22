NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through July 21. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Bricks and Mortar (32) 5-H 4-4-0-0 397 1 2. Mitole (7) 4-C 4-4-0-0 359 2 3. Midnight Bisou (1) 4-F 5-5-0-0 301 3 4. McKinzie (1) 4-C 4-1-3-0 248 4 5. World of Trouble 4-C 4-4-0-0 194 5 6. Sistercharlie 5-M 1-1-0-0 187 6 7. Maximum Security 3-C 6-4-1-0 79 — 8. Seeking the Soul 6-H 4-1-1-1 76 7 9. Thunder Snow 5-H 2-1-0-1 74 8 10. Vino Rosso 4-C 3-2-0-0 68 9

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Elate 52, Catalina Cruiser 38, Rushing Fall 37, Vasilika 24, Preservationist 20, Guarana 19, Catholic Boy 17, X Y Jet 12, Concrete Rose 10, Code of Honor 7, Monomoy Girl 7, Roy H 7, Dunbar Road 4, Gift Box 4, Mr. Money 4, Omaha Beach 4, Game Winner 3, War of Will 2, Channel Maker 1.

