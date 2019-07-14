NYC FC-Red Bulls, Sums

New York City 1 0—1 New York 1 1—2

First half_1, New York City, Heber, 7 (Tinnerholm), 7th minute; 2, New York, Royer, 6 (penalty kick), 45th.

Second half_3, New York, Royer, 7 (Casseres Jr), 60th.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver; New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_New York, Tarek, 30th; White, 75th; Lawrence, 90th. New York City, Chanot, 45th; Heber, 48th; Ring, 83rd; Tinnerholm, 90th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell; Matthew Nelson; Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.

A_20,128.

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer (Kaku, 80th), Marc Rzatkowski (Tim Parker, 85th); Brian White (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 76th).

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha (Jesus Medina, 80th), Ronald Matarrita (Ben Sweat, 46th), Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos (Gary Mackay Steven, 84th), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring; Heber.

