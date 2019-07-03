Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NYC scores 3 second-half goals, beats Sounders 3-0

July 3, 2019 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Maximiliano Moralez, Jesús Medina and Ebenezer Ofori scored second-half goals and New York City FC beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Wednesday night.

New York (7-1-8) stretched its club-record unbeaten streak to 12 league games. Moralez has a goal or an assist in seven straight games, totaling six goals and eight assists since May 4.

Moralez gave NYC a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute when his deflected shot bounced over goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Medina made it 2-0 in the 77th with an easy redirection for his first goal of the season and Ofori sent in a 35-yard shot 10 minutes later.

NYC has 12 goals in its past three games.

Advertisement

Seattle (8-5-5) has lost four of its past five games. Seattle’s best scoring chance came on Jordy Delem’s header off the crossbar in the 85th.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.