Olympic hopefuls enter Super Girl Surf Pro

July 26, 2019 9:06 pm
 
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Several Olympic hopefuls are competing this weekend in the Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro, the world’s largest all-women’s surfing contest.

Surfing will make its Olympic debut next summer at the Tokyo Games. Although qualifications are still underway, eight women competitors will come from the Championship Tour, and six of the top 10 women on the CT will compete at the Super Girl Surf Pro at the Oceanside Pier, including No. 1 Carissa Moore of Honolulu, a three-time world champion and reigning tour champ.

The others are: No. 4 Lakey Peterson, of Santa Barbara, California; No. 5 Caroline Marks, of Boca Raton, Florida; No. 7 Malia Manuel, of Kauai, Hawaii; No. 9 Brisa Hennessy, of Kailua, Hawaii; and No. 10 Johanne Defay, of Le Puy, France.

More than 100 top pros are entered.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

