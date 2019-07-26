Listen Live Sports

Orioles 10, Angels 8, 16 innings,

July 26, 2019 4:39 am
 
Baltimore Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Alberto 3b 8 0 4 1 Fltcher ss-3b 7 1 2 1
Mancini 1b-rf 8 1 1 1 Trout cf 7 2 3 2
Nunez dh 6 1 2 1 Ohtani dh 5 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 Upton lf 1 1 0 1
Sntnder rf-cf 8 0 1 1 Goodwin lf 3 1 1 1
Sverino c 8 2 4 0 K.Clhun rf 8 0 1 3
Villar 2b-ss 8 3 2 2 Pujols 1b 8 1 2 0
Smth Jr lf 5 1 1 1 K.Smith c 7 0 1 0
S.Wlkrs cf-p 7 0 1 1 Thaiss 3b 2 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 3 1 1 0 Simmons ss 2 1 0 0
J.Ptrsn ph-2b 4 1 1 2 Rengifo 2b 6 1 1 0
Totals 65 10 18 10 Totals 56 8 11 8
Baltimore 000 110 021 000 003 2—10
Los Angeles 100 000 301 000 003 0— 8

E_Canning (1), Simmons (7), Rengifo (7). DP_Baltimore 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Baltimore 12, Los Angeles 13. 2B_Severino (9), S.Wilkerson (10), Trout 2 (23), K.Calhoun (21). HR_Mancini (23), Villar (12), Goodwin (9). SB_Villar 3 (20), Smith Jr. (5), J.Peterson (1), Ohtani (8), Simmons (9). SF_Smith Jr. (4), Upton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Yacabonis 2 1 1 1 2 1
Eshelman 4 1-3 4 1 1 1 2
Armstrong H,5 1-3 0 2 2 2 0
P.Fry BS,2 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Givens 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3
M.Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Bleier 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
G.Ynoa 3 1 0 0 0 0
Tan.Scott W,1-0 BS,1 1 2 3 3 3 1
S.Wilkerson S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
J.Suarez 4 1-3 4 2 2 1 6
L.Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
J.Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Cahill 1 1 0 0 0 1
Buttrey BS,4 1 3 2 2 0 0
H.Robles 1 2 1 1 0 0
Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 0 0
T.Cole 1 1 0 0 0 1
A.Mejia 3 0 0 0 1 4
Canning L,3-6 2 5 5 5 1 2

HBP_by Eshelman (Ohtani). WP_Yacabonis, J.Suarez, Cahill 2, Tan.Scott.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_6:19. A_36,214 (45,050).

