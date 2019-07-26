Orioles 10, Angels 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Alberto 3b 8 0 4 1 0 2 .311 Mancini 1b-rf 8 1 1 1 0 2 .282 Nunez dh 6 1 2 1 2 2 .251 Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184 Santander rf-cf 8 0 1 1 0 1 .290 Severino c 8 2 4 0 0 1 .266 Villar 2b-ss 8 3 2 2 0 3 .248 Smith Jr. lf 5 1 1 1 2 2 .240 Wilkerson cf-p 7 0 1 1 0 3 .227 Martin ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .183 a-Peterson ph-2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Totals 65 10 18 10 4 17

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fletcher ss-3b 7 1 2 1 1 0 .293 Trout cf 7 2 3 2 1 3 .299 Ohtani dh 5 0 0 0 2 1 .294 Upton lf 1 1 0 1 2 0 .245 Goodwin lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .286 Calhoun rf 8 0 1 3 0 1 .240 Pujols 1b 8 1 2 0 0 2 .244 Smith c 7 0 1 0 0 3 .262 Thaiss 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .111 Simmons ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .279 Rengifo 2b 6 1 1 0 1 1 .256 Totals 56 8 11 8 11 11

Baltimore 000 110 021 000 003 2—10 18 0 Los Angeles 100 000 301 000 003 0— 8 11 3

a-lined out for Martin in the 8th.

E_Rengifo (7), Simmons (7), Canning (1). LOB_Baltimore 12, Los Angeles 13. 2B_Severino (9), Wilkerson (10), Trout 2 (23), Calhoun (21). HR_Mancini (23), off Robles; Villar (12), off Canning; Goodwin (9), off Givens. RBIs_Alberto (29), Mancini (49), Nunez (58), Santander (26), Villar 2 (44), Smith Jr. (48), Wilkerson (28), Peterson 2 (2), Fletcher (35), Trout 2 (83), Upton (11), Calhoun 3 (57), Goodwin (28). SB_Villar 3 (20), Smith Jr. (5), Peterson (1), Ohtani (8), Simmons (9). SF_Smith Jr., Upton.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 7 (Nunez, Santander, Smith Jr. 3, Peterson 2); Los Angeles 7 (Trout 2, Ohtani, Calhoun, Pujols 2, Smith). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 18; Los Angeles 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Fletcher. GIDP_Mancini, Simmons.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Peterson, Mancini); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yacabonis 2 1 1 1 2 1 46 6.81 Eshelman 4 1-3 4 1 1 1 2 64 5.79 Armstrong, H, 5 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 19 5.77 Fry 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 22 3.89 Givens 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 21 4.28 Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 28 5.04 Bleier 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.39 Ynoa 3 1 0 0 0 0 33 5.75 Scott, W, 1-0 1 2 3 3 3 1 30 5.29 Wilkerson, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.25 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez 4 1-3 4 2 2 1 6 80 5.35 Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.23 Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 4.21 Cahill 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 6.50 Buttrey 1 3 2 2 0 0 27 2.77 Robles 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 2.77 Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 0 0 23 3.10 Cole 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.00 Mejia 3 0 0 0 1 4 47 7.32 Canning, L, 3-6 2 5 5 5 1 2 42 5.15

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0, Fry 3-3, Givens 1-0, Bleier 2-0, Garcia 2-1. HBP_Eshelman (Ohtani). WP_Yacabonis, Suarez, Cahill 2, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_6:19. A_36,214 (45,050).

