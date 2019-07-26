Orioles 10, Angels 8

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b
|8
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2
|.311
|Mancini 1b-rf
|8
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Nunez dh
|6
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|.251
|Davis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Santander rf-cf
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Severino c
|8
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Villar 2b-ss
|8
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.248
|Smith Jr. lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.240
|Wilkerson cf-p
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.227
|Martin ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|a-Peterson ph-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|65
|10
|18
|10
|4
|17
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss-3b
|7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.293
|Trout cf
|7
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|.299
|Ohtani dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.294
|Upton lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.245
|Goodwin lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Calhoun rf
|8
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.240
|Pujols 1b
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Smith c
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Thaiss 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Simmons ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|Rengifo 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Totals
|56
|8
|11
|8
|11
|11
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|021
|000
|003
|2—10
|18
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|301
|000
|003
|0—
|8
|11
|3
a-lined out for Martin in the 8th.
E_Rengifo (7), Simmons (7), Canning (1). LOB_Baltimore 12, Los Angeles 13. 2B_Severino (9), Wilkerson (10), Trout 2 (23), Calhoun (21). HR_Mancini (23), off Robles; Villar (12), off Canning; Goodwin (9), off Givens. RBIs_Alberto (29), Mancini (49), Nunez (58), Santander (26), Villar 2 (44), Smith Jr. (48), Wilkerson (28), Peterson 2 (2), Fletcher (35), Trout 2 (83), Upton (11), Calhoun 3 (57), Goodwin (28). SB_Villar 3 (20), Smith Jr. (5), Peterson (1), Ohtani (8), Simmons (9). SF_Smith Jr., Upton.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 7 (Nunez, Santander, Smith Jr. 3, Peterson 2); Los Angeles 7 (Trout 2, Ohtani, Calhoun, Pujols 2, Smith). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 18; Los Angeles 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Fletcher. GIDP_Mancini, Simmons.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Peterson, Mancini); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yacabonis
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|46
|6.81
|Eshelman
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|64
|5.79
|Armstrong, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|19
|5.77
|Fry
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.89
|Givens
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|21
|4.28
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|5.04
|Bleier
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.39
|Ynoa
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|5.75
|Scott, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|30
|5.29
|Wilkerson, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.25
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|80
|5.35
|Garcia
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.23
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|4.21
|Cahill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|6.50
|Buttrey
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|27
|2.77
|Robles
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.77
|Bedrosian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|3.10
|Cole
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.00
|Mejia
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|47
|7.32
|Canning, L, 3-6
|2
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
|42
|5.15
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0, Fry 3-3, Givens 1-0, Bleier 2-0, Garcia 2-1. HBP_Eshelman (Ohtani). WP_Yacabonis, Suarez, Cahill 2, Scott.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_6:19. A_36,214 (45,050).
