Orioles 10, Angels 8

July 26, 2019 4:39 am
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b 8 0 4 1 0 2 .311
Mancini 1b-rf 8 1 1 1 0 2 .282
Nunez dh 6 1 2 1 2 2 .251
Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .184
Santander rf-cf 8 0 1 1 0 1 .290
Severino c 8 2 4 0 0 1 .266
Villar 2b-ss 8 3 2 2 0 3 .248
Smith Jr. lf 5 1 1 1 2 2 .240
Wilkerson cf-p 7 0 1 1 0 3 .227
Martin ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .183
a-Peterson ph-2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250
Totals 65 10 18 10 4 17
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher ss-3b 7 1 2 1 1 0 .293
Trout cf 7 2 3 2 1 3 .299
Ohtani dh 5 0 0 0 2 1 .294
Upton lf 1 1 0 1 2 0 .245
Goodwin lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .286
Calhoun rf 8 0 1 3 0 1 .240
Pujols 1b 8 1 2 0 0 2 .244
Smith c 7 0 1 0 0 3 .262
Thaiss 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .111
Simmons ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .279
Rengifo 2b 6 1 1 0 1 1 .256
Totals 56 8 11 8 11 11
Baltimore 000 110 021 000 003 2—10 18 0
Los Angeles 100 000 301 000 003 0— 8 11 3

a-lined out for Martin in the 8th.

E_Rengifo (7), Simmons (7), Canning (1). LOB_Baltimore 12, Los Angeles 13. 2B_Severino (9), Wilkerson (10), Trout 2 (23), Calhoun (21). HR_Mancini (23), off Robles; Villar (12), off Canning; Goodwin (9), off Givens. RBIs_Alberto (29), Mancini (49), Nunez (58), Santander (26), Villar 2 (44), Smith Jr. (48), Wilkerson (28), Peterson 2 (2), Fletcher (35), Trout 2 (83), Upton (11), Calhoun 3 (57), Goodwin (28). SB_Villar 3 (20), Smith Jr. (5), Peterson (1), Ohtani (8), Simmons (9). SF_Smith Jr., Upton.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 7 (Nunez, Santander, Smith Jr. 3, Peterson 2); Los Angeles 7 (Trout 2, Ohtani, Calhoun, Pujols 2, Smith). RISP_Baltimore 5 for 18; Los Angeles 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Fletcher. GIDP_Mancini, Simmons.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Peterson, Mancini); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Rengifo, Pujols).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yacabonis 2 1 1 1 2 1 46 6.81
Eshelman 4 1-3 4 1 1 1 2 64 5.79
Armstrong, H, 5 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 19 5.77
Fry 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 22 3.89
Givens 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 21 4.28
Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 28 5.04
Bleier 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.39
Ynoa 3 1 0 0 0 0 33 5.75
Scott, W, 1-0 1 2 3 3 3 1 30 5.29
Wilkerson, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.25
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez 4 1-3 4 2 2 1 6 80 5.35
Garcia 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.23
Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 4.21
Cahill 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 6.50
Buttrey 1 3 2 2 0 0 27 2.77
Robles 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 2.77
Bedrosian 1 1 0 0 0 0 23 3.10
Cole 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.00
Mejia 3 0 0 0 1 4 47 7.32
Canning, L, 3-6 2 5 5 5 1 2 42 5.15

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0, Fry 3-3, Givens 1-0, Bleier 2-0, Garcia 2-1. HBP_Eshelman (Ohtani). WP_Yacabonis, Suarez, Cahill 2, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_6:19. A_36,214 (45,050).

