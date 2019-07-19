Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orioles 11, Red Sox 2

July 19, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts dh 4 0 1 0 Villar 2b 5 0 2 2
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Alberto 3b 5 1 1 0
Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0
M.Hrnan ss 0 0 0 0 Nunez dh 5 1 2 0
Mrtinez rf 3 0 0 0 Sntnder rf 4 3 2 3
C.Vazqz 1b 3 1 0 0 Sisco c 4 1 1 0
Travis lf 4 1 1 2 Wynns c 0 0 0 0
Chavis 2b 4 0 1 0 S.Wlkrs lf 4 1 1 1
Brdly J cf 4 0 2 0 Broxton cf 3 2 2 2
Leon c 4 0 2 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 4 1 2 1
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 38 11 14 9
Boston 020 000 000— 2
Baltimore 310 220 30x—11

E_Martinez (2), Chavis (8). LOB_Boston 7, Baltimore 8. 2B_Nunez (19). 3B_Ri.Martin (3). HR_Travis (1), Santander (5), Broxton (4). SB_Ri.Martin (6). SF_S.Wilkerson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Price L,7-3 4 8 6 6 1 4
Brewer 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Weber 3 2-3 4 3 2 1 3
Baltimore
Means W,8-5 6 4 2 2 2 1
Bleier 1 2 0 0 0 2
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 2
M.Castro 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Brewer (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, John Libka; Third, Adam Hamari.

Advertisement

T_3:07. A_18,243 (45,971).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.