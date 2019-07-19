Orioles 11, Red Sox 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .322 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311 Hernandez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .284 Vazquez 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .290 Travis lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .211 Chavis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230 Leon c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .200 Totals 34 2 7 2 2 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .257 Alberto 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .304 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .284 Nunez dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .247 Santander rf 4 3 2 3 1 0 .280 Sisco c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .266 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Wilkerson lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .232 Broxton cf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .185 Martin ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .169 Totals 38 11 14 9 3 7

Boston 020 000 000— 2 7 2 Baltimore 310 220 30x—11 14 0

E_Martinez (2), Chavis (8). LOB_Boston 7, Baltimore 8. 2B_Nunez (19). 3B_Martin (3). HR_Travis (1), off Means; Santander (5), off Price; Broxton (4), off Price. RBIs_Travis 2 (4), Villar 2 (41), Santander 3 (21), Wilkerson (27), Broxton 2 (11), Martin (10). SB_Martin (6). SF_Wilkerson.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Devers 2, Martinez); Baltimore 4 (Villar 2, Mancini, Wilkerson). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; Baltimore 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Nunez, Sisco.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price, L, 7-3 4 8 6 6 1 4 88 3.61 Brewer 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 12 4.75 Weber 3 2-3 4 3 2 1 3 59 5.25 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, W, 8-5 6 4 2 2 2 1 102 2.95 Bleier 1 2 0 0 0 2 16 6.59 Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.13 Castro 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.13

Inherited runners-scored_Weber 3-1. HBP_Brewer (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, John Libka; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:07. A_18,243 (45,971).

