Orioles 11, Red Sox 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.322
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Hernandez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Martinez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Vazquez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Travis lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Leon c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|2
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Alberto 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Nunez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Santander rf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.280
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Wilkerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Broxton cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.185
|Martin ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.169
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|9
|3
|7
|Boston
|020
|000
|000—
|2
|7
|2
|Baltimore
|310
|220
|30x—11
|14
|0
E_Martinez (2), Chavis (8). LOB_Boston 7, Baltimore 8. 2B_Nunez (19). 3B_Martin (3). HR_Travis (1), off Means; Santander (5), off Price; Broxton (4), off Price. RBIs_Travis 2 (4), Villar 2 (41), Santander 3 (21), Wilkerson (27), Broxton 2 (11), Martin (10). SB_Martin (6). SF_Wilkerson.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Devers 2, Martinez); Baltimore 4 (Villar 2, Mancini, Wilkerson). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; Baltimore 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Nunez, Sisco.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, L, 7-3
|4
|8
|6
|6
|1
|4
|88
|3.61
|Brewer
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|4.75
|Weber
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|3
|59
|5.25
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 8-5
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|102
|2.95
|Bleier
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.59
|Yacabonis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.13
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.13
Inherited runners-scored_Weber 3-1. HBP_Brewer (Sisco).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, John Libka; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:07. A_18,243 (45,971).
