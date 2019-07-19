Listen Live Sports

Orioles 11, Red Sox 2

July 19, 2019 10:30 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .322
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311
Hernandez ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .284
Vazquez 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .290
Travis lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .211
Chavis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230
Leon c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .200
Totals 34 2 7 2 2 6
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 0 2 2 0 1 .257
Alberto 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .304
Mancini 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .284
Nunez dh 5 1 2 0 0 2 .247
Santander rf 4 3 2 3 1 0 .280
Sisco c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .266
Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Wilkerson lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .232
Broxton cf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .185
Martin ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .169
Totals 38 11 14 9 3 7
Boston 020 000 000— 2 7 2
Baltimore 310 220 30x—11 14 0

E_Martinez (2), Chavis (8). LOB_Boston 7, Baltimore 8. 2B_Nunez (19). 3B_Martin (3). HR_Travis (1), off Means; Santander (5), off Price; Broxton (4), off Price. RBIs_Travis 2 (4), Villar 2 (41), Santander 3 (21), Wilkerson (27), Broxton 2 (11), Martin (10). SB_Martin (6). SF_Wilkerson.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Devers 2, Martinez); Baltimore 4 (Villar 2, Mancini, Wilkerson). RISP_Boston 0 for 5; Baltimore 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Bogaerts, Nunez, Sisco.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, L, 7-3 4 8 6 6 1 4 88 3.61
Brewer 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 12 4.75
Weber 3 2-3 4 3 2 1 3 59 5.25
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means, W, 8-5 6 4 2 2 2 1 102 2.95
Bleier 1 2 0 0 0 2 16 6.59
Yacabonis 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 5.13
Castro 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.13

Inherited runners-scored_Weber 3-1. HBP_Brewer (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, John Libka; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:07. A_18,243 (45,971).

